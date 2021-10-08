MahaDAO (MAHA) Trading Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for $2.55 or 0.00004703 BTC on exchanges. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $6.28 million and approximately $506,448.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00062943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00143697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00093878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,192.70 or 0.99938792 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.69 or 0.06525829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.