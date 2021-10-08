Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) Shares Up 1.1%

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY)

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Basic, and Cellular segments. The company was founded on February 28, 1986 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

