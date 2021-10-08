Mainframe Hits Market Cap of $169.51 Million (MFT)

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. Mainframe has a total market cap of $169.51 million and $26.20 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mainframe coin can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mainframe has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00048472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.89 or 0.00236221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00101931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Mainframe Coin Profile

Mainframe is a coin. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mainframe is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mainframe is blog.mainframe.com . Mainframe’s official website is mainframe.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Mainframe

