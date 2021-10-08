Majedie Asset Management Ltd Acquires 30,604 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,604 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International makes up approximately 1.2% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of MGM Resorts International worth $18,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth about $822,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,887,000 after buying an additional 142,030 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $691,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 526,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,461,000 after buying an additional 130,495 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MGM remained flat at $$44.77 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 247,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,790,553. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $46.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.52) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175 in the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.81.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.