Majedie Asset Management Ltd Acquires 36,145 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 36,145 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up about 1.1% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $16,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 152,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $43.29. 270,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,171,538. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

