Majedie Asset Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,935 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 41,011 shares during the period. Electronic Arts makes up about 2.1% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Electronic Arts worth $32,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $691,992,000 after purchasing an additional 138,304 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,651,661 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $525,218,000 after purchasing an additional 318,840 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,644,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $380,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214,385 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,621,393 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $354,858,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $361,818,000 after purchasing an additional 118,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $475,404.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,802.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $1,408,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,228,613. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.67. 47,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,421. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

