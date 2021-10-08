Majedie Asset Management Ltd Buys 29,516 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,516 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 5.8% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.12% of Fiserv worth $88,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $51,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

FISV traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,081. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.28.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

