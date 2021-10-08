Majedie Asset Management Ltd Buys 5,167 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.21% of Grand Canyon Education worth $8,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.83. 11,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,578. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $201.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

