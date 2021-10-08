Majedie Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 180,468 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 180,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,065,000. Hasbro accounts for about 1.1% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.13% of Hasbro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $31,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $90.20. 7,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,968. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.69 and a 12 month high of $104.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.35. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.15.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

