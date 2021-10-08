Majedie Asset Management Ltd Grows Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,566 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 1,580.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $409.73. 17,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,112. The firm has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.85, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.01 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.11.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total transaction of $145,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,622.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total value of $151,420.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,642 shares of company stock worth $1,268,895. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.