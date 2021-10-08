Majedie Asset Management Ltd Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,675 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.5% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $23,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.30.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 116,682 shares of company stock worth $13,674,010 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,740. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $127.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

