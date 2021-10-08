Majedie Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,796 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $11,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $27,000. South State CORP. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.51. 233,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,278,572. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average is $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

