Majedie Asset Management Ltd Has $10.21 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Universal Health Services worth $10,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

Shares of UHS traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.59. 5,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,426. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.16 and a 200-day moving average of $149.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

