Majedie Asset Management Ltd Has $10.46 Million Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 255,228 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned 0.06% of ON Semiconductor worth $10,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 46,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ON traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.74. 68,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,248,020. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average is $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ON. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

