Majedie Asset Management Ltd Has $11.92 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,813 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of Cboe Global Markets worth $11,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.95. 10,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.26.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

