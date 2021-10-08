Majedie Asset Management Ltd Has $13.14 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,890 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned 0.14% of Vertiv worth $13,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

VRT traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.54. 53,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,050. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

