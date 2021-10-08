Majedie Asset Management Ltd Has $2.43 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 133.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,842 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franchise Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of SEA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 710,574 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $195,124,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC raised its position in SEA by 56.7% during the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in SEA by 11.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SEA by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $792,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in SEA by 12.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,564 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

Shares of SEA stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $323.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $155.10 and a 52 week high of $359.84. The stock has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.97.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.