Majedie Asset Management Ltd Has $25.53 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet makes up about 1.7% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Zimmer Biomet worth $25,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE ZBH traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $147.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,936. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.00 and its 200-day moving average is $158.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.05 and a 52 week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.74.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.