Majedie Asset Management Ltd Has $32.24 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,558,279 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 280,412 shares during the period. Barrick Gold accounts for about 2.1% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned 0.09% of Barrick Gold worth $32,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $942,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 83,720 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,747.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,218 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 882,403 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after acquiring an additional 49,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,840 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $84,062,000 after purchasing an additional 450,731 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 611,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,540,176. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $29.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

