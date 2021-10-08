Majedie Asset Management Ltd Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,049 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.3% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,301.06. 102,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,667. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,364.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,364.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,155.72.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

