Majedie Asset Management Ltd Invests $9.02 Million in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,017,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,790,000 after purchasing an additional 873,057 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after purchasing an additional 445,536 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,362,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,640,000 after purchasing an additional 310,281 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.11. 11,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,189. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.05. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $235.10. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 4,450 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $1,002,184.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,771 shares of company stock valued at $104,958,840 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.69.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.