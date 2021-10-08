Majedie Asset Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,365 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of Cardinal Health worth $11,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,137 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,010,000 after purchasing an additional 640,591 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,669,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 819,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,783,000 after purchasing an additional 569,696 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

CAH remained flat at $$49.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $62.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.33. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

