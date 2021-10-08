Majedie Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,079 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 436,171 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned 0.16% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $10,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $142,070,000. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,531 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $68,954,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,506.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,680,181 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AEO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,577. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.43. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.43.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $540,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,920 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

