Majedie Asset Management Ltd Purchases 15,902 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,948 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 3.2% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $48,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,274 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Facebook by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after buying an additional 742,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.46, for a total value of $27,013,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total value of $87,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,506,590 shares of company stock valued at $902,626,954. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.85.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.63. The stock had a trading volume of 471,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,098,116. The firm has a market cap of $935.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $361.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.46. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

