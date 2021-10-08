Majedie Asset Management Ltd Purchases 1,664 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Anthem makes up 1.7% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $26,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after acquiring an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Anthem by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after acquiring an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,041,000 after buying an additional 74,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,857,000 after buying an additional 180,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,030,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,780,000 after buying an additional 106,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $381.47. 13,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,725. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $376.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.76. The company has a market capitalization of $93.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.01 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.90.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

