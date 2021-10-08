Majedie Asset Management Ltd Purchases 383,769 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,134,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,769 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDU. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,000.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,059.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 566,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,203,234. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87.

Several research firms have weighed in on EDU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. HSBC cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

