Majedie Asset Management Ltd Purchases 53,859 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,859 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $9,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 19,616 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,187,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 757,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,947,000 after buying an additional 292,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

TCOM stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.87. 90,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,987,304. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

