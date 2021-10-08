Majedie Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,661,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Huntington Ingalls Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $971,243,000 after purchasing an additional 180,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $965,133,000 after acquiring an additional 188,347 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $449,186,000 after acquiring an additional 68,329 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,138,000 after acquiring an additional 76,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 963,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,084. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $252,290 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

