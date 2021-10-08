Majedie Asset Management Ltd Raises Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up about 0.9% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $13,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28,383.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 484,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,562,000 after purchasing an additional 482,520 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,599,000 after buying an additional 467,254 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth $55,754,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 371,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,630,000 after buying an additional 276,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,962,000 after buying an additional 181,784 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.74.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.02. 33,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,749. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $144.58 and a one year high of $214.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

