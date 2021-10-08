Majedie Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,585 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.11% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $9,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,281,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,273,217,000 after acquiring an additional 349,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,098,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,336,000 after acquiring an additional 185,622 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,148,000 after buying an additional 97,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,212,000 after buying an additional 244,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNO. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.30. 11,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.65 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

