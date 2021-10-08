Majedie Asset Management Ltd Sells 17,622 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,622 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630,705 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054,254 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,424 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 860.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,432 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,710 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $140,876.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $623,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 582,582 shares of company stock worth $25,654,685 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.76. The company had a trading volume of 65,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,734,498. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.86.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

