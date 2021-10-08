Majedie Asset Management Ltd Sells 2,812 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.65. 14,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,547. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.47 and its 200-day moving average is $199.58. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.59 and a 12-month high of $217.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.50.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

