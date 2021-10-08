Majedie Asset Management Ltd Sells 33,093 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 226,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,093 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.24% of BWX Technologies worth $13,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,215,000 after buying an additional 1,017,860 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,681,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,079,000 after purchasing an additional 432,238 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 518.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 127,647 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,896,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,304,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,926,000 after purchasing an additional 89,389 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,235. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.45. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,895.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $378,019. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

