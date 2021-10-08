MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) traded up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.16 and last traded at $31.16. 3,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 343,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -70.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $32.83 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at about $723,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 192.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 76.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.