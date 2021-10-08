Makena Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Makena Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.3% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 21.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $595,998,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Alphabet by 46.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after acquiring an additional 220,762 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock traded up $11.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,795.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,902. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,465.45 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,786.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,506.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,884.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

