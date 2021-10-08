Makena Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,911 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 1.9% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $13,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,819,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,042,000 after buying an additional 421,137 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $121.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,912. The stock has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 866.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.28 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.66.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.54.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

