Mango Markets Reaches Market Cap of $283.76 Million (MNGO)

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Mango Markets has a market capitalization of $283.76 million and $2.24 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mango Markets has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One Mango Markets coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mango Markets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00061693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00094049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.03 or 0.00141149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,699.46 or 1.00232425 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,561.24 or 0.06525685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mango Markets Coin Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mango Markets

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mango Markets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mango Markets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mango Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mango Markets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.