Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to announce sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. Marathon Oil reported sales of $754.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $4.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

MRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 6.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

MRO stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.24%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

