Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.21% from the company’s current price.

MKS has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 200.80 ($2.62).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 174.50 ($2.28) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 159.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion and a PE ratio of -17.23. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 194.75 ($2.54).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.