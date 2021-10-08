Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 184 ($2.40) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 200.80 ($2.62).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 174.50 ($2.28) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 194.75 ($2.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 159.28.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.