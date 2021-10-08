Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $184.29 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

MMLP stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $3.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -11.76%.

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 45,000 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,691,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,654.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 49,035 shares of company stock valued at $152,586. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,358,000. Blackstone Inc boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 223.6% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,316,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 909,822 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 2,255.1% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 406,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 389,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 67,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 26,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

