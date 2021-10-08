Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of Masimo worth $15,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MASI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,162,196,000 after purchasing an additional 763,064 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Masimo by 2,214.0% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 279,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,884,000 after purchasing an additional 267,892 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 34.5% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $187,059,000 after purchasing an additional 197,914 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 16.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,221,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 19.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,418,000 after purchasing an additional 130,230 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MASI opened at $276.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.51 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $288.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.18.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MASI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.80.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

