Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $268.78 Million Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,078,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,237 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.99% of Hess worth $268,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,538,000 after buying an additional 2,970,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,826,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,905,907,000 after buying an additional 247,335 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Hess by 10.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,264,000 after purchasing an additional 926,040 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 14.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $776,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,577 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hess by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,897,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $427,643,000 after purchasing an additional 60,413 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.79.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $83.61 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $91.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.83 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average of $77.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

