Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $295.53 Million Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,343,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,388 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.77% of IDEX worth $295,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in IDEX by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEX by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in IDEX by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in IDEX by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.50.

IEX stock opened at $213.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $166.51 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.11 and a 200-day moving average of $220.11.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

