Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $328.77 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,931 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 57,867 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.19% of Costco Wholesale worth $328,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.83.

Shares of COST opened at $452.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $451.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $470.49. The company has a market cap of $200.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

