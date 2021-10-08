Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $333.76 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,529,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 399,447 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.07% of Quest Diagnostics worth $333,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 18.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 56.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 24.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 12.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $612,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.80.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DGX opened at $143.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $160.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.15.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

