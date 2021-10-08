Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,094,544 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,678,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,094,544 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.39% of The Blackstone Group worth $260,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 266.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,243 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 252.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,393,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,186 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,198,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 36,396.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,228,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,107 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $115.28 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $136.88. The firm has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.86 and a 200 day moving average of $101.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 215,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,801 and have sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.