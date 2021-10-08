Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 21,967 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,046,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,967 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.43% of Lear worth $358,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Lear during the second quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 19.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lear by 67.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Lear by 209.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its stake in Lear by 12.6% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 74,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of Lear stock opened at $164.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.29.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.