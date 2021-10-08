Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,373,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916,749 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 5.00% of 51job worth $262,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in 51job by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in 51job by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in 51job by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in 51job by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in 51job by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $68.31 on Friday. 51job, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.04.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

About 51job

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

