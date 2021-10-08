Massnet Price Tops $0.39 on Top Exchanges (MASS)

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Massnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Massnet has a total market cap of $38.10 million and approximately $7.76 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Massnet has traded up 21.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.32 or 0.00296175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.20 or 0.00225678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00103102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Massnet

Massnet (MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official message board is medium.com . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . The official website for Massnet is massnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Buying and Selling Massnet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

